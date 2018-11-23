Mount Hood Ski Bowl 11/23/18

MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Mt. Hood Meadows says it will open ski lifts this weekend after receiving a reported 11 inches of snow.

According to staff members, the lifts will operate Saturday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. with at least the Buttercup beginner lift and the Ballroom Carpet conveyor operating.

The lifts are scheduled operate Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Staff members say they will open more lifts as snow and mountain preparations allow. They say more snow could fall in the area soon.

Lift tickets can be purchased online and range in price from $39 for adults to $12 for kids ages 6 and under.

Condition updates will be posted on the Mt. Hood website.

