MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Mt. Hood Meadows says it will open ski lifts this weekend after receiving a reported 11 inches of snow.
According to staff members, the lifts will operate Saturday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. with at least the Buttercup beginner lift and the Ballroom Carpet conveyor operating.
The lifts are scheduled operate Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s official! Two ski lifts 🚠 will be up and running Saturday and Sunday so you guys can hit the slopes 🎿⛷🏂Crews are hard at work doing some snow harvesting here at @mthoodmeadows. pic.twitter.com/vNib0TjTsa— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) November 23, 2018
Staff members say they will open more lifts as snow and mountain preparations allow. They say more snow could fall in the area soon.
Lift tickets can be purchased online and range in price from $39 for adults to $12 for kids ages 6 and under.
Condition updates will be posted on the Mt. Hood website.
