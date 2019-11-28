MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - It’s officially that time of year, Timberline has officially opened on Thursday, and FOX 12 saw firsthand just how many skiers and snowboarders are flocking to their place of refuge.
Lifts are packed, two runs are open now, the parking lot is full. Ski season is officially here.
A 5-year-old budding prodigy puts all other 5-year-olds to shame on opening day, weaving his way to Thanksgiving glory.
“My best part of snowboarding is learning new stuff,” 5-year-old Kepler said.
“I started when he was two up on Palmer's Snow Field in like the spring, and he just stood in between my legs on my board and I had a rock climbing harness on him so I could hold on to him,” Kepler’s dad said “Last year when he was four, he became completely independent.”
There may be a few bumps,
“Yeah I always get back up,” Kepler said.
And Kepler’s not the only young one on the mountain Thursday.
Opening day brings all kinds of faces young and old and all sorts of opinions about what kind of year it’ll be, conflicting weather reports, if you will.
“Rating from one to ten, I’d say for a first day, it’s probably a seven. Seven point five,” John Wickham from Beaverton said.
“Oh yeah it’s fluffy, it’s soft,” Skier Jefferson said.
To skiers the mountain is a revered place, so with an auspicious start to a new year on the slopes some believe you have to appease a higher power in order to secure that elusive “perfect season.”
“You’ve got to pick up some snow you’ve got to throw it up in the air and then you’ve got to go around in circles four times.” “and spit?” “yeah spit!”
“Bring on the snow! yeah! bring it on!”
The temperatures have been hovering below 20 degrees all day, but nobody up here is complaining as they finally get a chance to hit the slopes. And they’re going to get to for the rest of season because Timberline is going to be open now seven days a week, Mt. Hood Meadows just a bit down the road is going to open Friday and they said they’re going to have three lifts open.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.