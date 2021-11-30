Ski season off to late start on Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is behind us and lots of skiers and snowboarders are itching for a trip to Mount Hood, but the ski season is getting off to a late start this year.
The average opening day for Mt. Hood Meadows is November 25. In the last 26 years, there have only been nine times that it has opened after that date.
The resort says fingers crossed it will be able to build up its case next week.
“We're a little bit behind schedule but we're not concerned about it especially since this is a La Niña season. La Niña has a tendency to come a little bit late, it's not necessarily an early season system, but what usually happens is we get into the first 10 days or so of December and it starts to snow, so we might not see the mountain again till February,” Dave Tragethon said, who is the vice president of sales and marketing at Mt. Hood Meadows.
FOX 12 also spoke with Timberline Lodge on Tuesday, it’s average opening date is November 18.
Timberline said they’ve had two big storms already, but those were followed by rain that washed that snow away. Now they are just one good snowfall from opening.
For all those skiers and snowboarders in a holding pattern, something we heard from both resorts on Tuesday, it’s a good time to winterize your car.
Mt. Hood has already had a few days, where chains are required.