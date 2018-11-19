GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - Mt. Hood Skibowl will open its popular tubing hill Friday, thanks to its new snow-making machine that churns out the powder at any temperature.
The resort purchased the $750,000 machine this past winter and spent months fine-tuning its snow recipe before using it to start creating the tubing hill in the beginning of November.
Typical snow machines need freezing temperatures to create snow, but Skibowl’s new addition uses a refrigerating system. The magic happens insides a shipping container packed with equipment and video monitors.
“In these vessels, you have refrigerated water going into this reservoir,” said Vice President and General Manager Mike Quinn, pointing out the system Monday night. “It’s being sprayed onto refrigerated walls and then being scraped off.”
The snow bits are then blown out a piping tube.
“It come out like shaved ice,” Quinn said.
“It’s been running pretty much nonstop,” Quinn added. “We’re hoping with this type of equipment, we can have a much more consistent season. The one thing about the start of the ski season in the Pacific Northwest, is it can be inconsistent.”
The machine pumps out about 12 dump truck loads of snow in a 24-hour period. It will only be used for the tubing hill.
The tubing hill will open at Skibowl East at 11 a.m. Friday.
For more information about tickets and times visit Skibowl’s website.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
