Skibowl opens lifts; lots of snow expected on Mount Hood this weekend

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Skibowl is open for the season as several feet of snow are expected in the mountains this weekend.
Over the next few days, Highway 26 will likely be full of eager skiers and boarders making their way to the mountain. Many enthusiasts, however, took full advantage of opening day Thursday at Skibowl.
“We’ll probably have a long spring season up here, so just stoked for it,” Sam Williams, a snowboarder, said.
The lifts at Skibowl started moving for the first time around 3 p.m. to kick the season off with night skiing and riding.
Mike Quinn, general manager at Skibowl, said the snow came later than he might have liked, but he’s glad it’s here now.
“It’s here, so I guess it was worth the wait,” Quinn said.
People on the mountain Thursday echoed Quinn’s thoughts.
“It was fantastic man, there’s really good coverage, ya know,” Paul Monty, a snowboarder, said.
“The runs are all nice and smooth, so pretty nice, enjoying it, I just bought this board, so pretty good,” Aiden Pocol, another snowboarder, said.
“It’s got way more terrain than the rest of the resorts here, so, I mean, as long as all the runs are open, it’s a hot spot,” Williams said.
Weather models show a major snow storm is expected, which means there’s a whole lot more snow on the way. People headed up to the mountain this weekend should expected some serious weather conditions and traffic.
Reader boards up on 26 to watch for ice and carry chains or traction tires. Going to be a busy weekend on the mountain with a major ❄️ storm coming! @OregonDOT telling drivers to be very very careful! pic.twitter.com/9engdrahPQ— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) January 10, 2020
The Oregon Department of Transportation says it’s maintenance yard in Government Camp is ready to go with plows, salt, sand and deicer, as needed. ODOT is asking drivers to be careful and watch reader boards for things like icy spots or chain requirements.
