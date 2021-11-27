Skibowl opens tube park; skiing season not far behind

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the season to get your snow gear out and ready because Saturday was Skibowl’s opening day at their tube park and skiing season is not far behind.
Mike Quinn, the general manager of Skibowl, says they were still able to operate with COVID-19 restrictions last season and some of those restrictions are still in place. For example, if you want to tube, you have to make a reservation.
“We're still running a pretty strict capacity because for one we want to protect the experience but it's not like the 50% rules we had last year,” Quinn said.
Despite staffing challenges many businesses faced over the summer, Quinn says they’re in pretty good shape now.
“Something kind of shifted a little bit in the off season. We did see an uptick of applicants which is great. We’re still looking for more, but most departments are pretty staffed,” Quinn said.