BEND, OR (KPTV) – A skier who died after falling into a tree well on Mount Bachelor was identified Sunday as an Oregon City man.
The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Kenneth Brundidge was found in that tree well near a chairlift on Friday. Ski patrol members performed CPR but could not save him.
It happened in an experts-only area west of Sparks Lake Run.
This is the third tree well death in Oregon in a month.
Tree wells are hidden cavities of deep snow that form when low-hanging branches block snowflakes from compacting in the space around tree trunks. Skiers who venture close to trees can fall in, usually headfirst, and quickly suffocate.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation and The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
