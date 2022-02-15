PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A Skyline Road home is considered a “total loss” after an overnight fire destroyed the structure.
The large, two-story home located along the 18000 block of Skyline Road was reported by callers as an active fire in the early hours of Tuesday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews encountered problems when firefighters were forced to shuttle in water due to the home being in a rural area of Multnomah County without fire hydrants.
Final update Skyline Rd: Firefighters have extinguished the bulk of the fire and are monitoring hot spots. Unfortunately the home was a total loss. No injuries were reported and a TVFR investigator will work to determine a cause. TVFR assisted on scene by @PDXFire pic.twitter.com/KatW17gDTg— TVF&R (@TVFR) February 15, 2022
Around 4 a.m. TVF&R reported the “bulk” of the fire extinguished. Firefighters will continue monitoring the scene for any hotspots.
No injuries were reported.