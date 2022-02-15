SKYLINE RD FIRE

Image: TVF&R

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A Skyline Road home is considered a “total loss” after an overnight fire destroyed the structure.

The large, two-story home located along the 18000 block of Skyline Road was reported by callers as an active fire in the early hours of Tuesday. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said crews encountered problems when firefighters were forced to shuttle in water due to the home being in a rural area of Multnomah County without fire hydrants.

Around 4 a.m. TVF&R reported the “bulk” of the fire extinguished. Firefighters will continue monitoring the scene for any hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you