VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - There is no doubt that kids are missing activities both in and outside of school hours, but some are still able to chase their passions, including a drag racer from Skyview High School in Vancouver.
Brain breaks are what kids get these days in the time of remote learning, but it's all gas and no breaks for Cooper Chun at Portland International Raceway.
"Just take a deep breath and hit the tree I guess. It's natural at this point," Chun said.
Zoom to zoom.
"It’s hard for me because I would rather go to school and actually have interaction with people, rather than having to sit behind a computer all day," said Chun.
Behind the wheel is Chun's preferred method of learning. Rev it up and hammer down, class is in session on the strip, just like the 16-year-old has been doing for half of his life.
"I was a little scared at first but after my first pass I have been hooked ever since."
From his beloved brown '79 El Camino to the real deal red and black dragster he often runs in Woodburn, Chun is the young gun and one of the best drivers in the Pacific Northwest.
"The dragster is just totally different," Chun said. "I go upwards of 106 miles an hour in that and this is 100 in the quarter [mile]."
Twice winning, the Jr. Dragster Driver of the Year for the Division 6 NHRA, the Vancouver kid just became a legal driver back in March when he turned the key as an amateur bracket racer.
"Funny story, I passed the first time but only by 4 percent so barely," said Chun. "I think I failed on parallel parking and backing around a corner."
That all comes with time and a little more wear on the tires.
"Our sport is much dominated by older people, so there’s not many young people," Chun said, "So I guess it’s fun when a young person wins because then all of the old people can give you crap about it."
The Skyview High School junior is taking no guff from the school librarian he calls mom by logging on for five AP classes.
"I pay attention in school so I can race because that is the rule. If I have anything below a B, there is no racing," said Chun.
Racing toward a future in engineering, Chun was geared towards a tinkering brain since he had a pacifier in the pits.
"It’s pretty cool. My grandpa started racing out here and we kind of just progressed - my dad and now me," Chun said.
