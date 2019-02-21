HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a crash that happened in Hillsboro Thursday morning.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Northeast Cornell Road just west of Northeast Brookwood Parkway at around 5:30 a.m.
Police said one of the vehicles was heading westbound on NE Cornell when it started to slide due to slick roads and side-swiped an eastbound vehicle.
Both drivers received only minor injuries.
Cornell was shutdown between NE 34th and NE Brookwood.
Police are urging people to slow down Thursday morning since roads are icy.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
