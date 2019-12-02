(KPTV) - Slick road conditions caused quite the mess for morning commuters on Monday.
Several crashes were reported across southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.
Drivers were advised to plan some extra time during the morning commute.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn tweeted that troopers have responded to 52 crashes since 4 a.m., with 34 of those crashes in Clark County.
Beaverton police tweeted about several crashes that officers responded to Monday morning.
Second roll over crash of the morning. This one on Cornell and NW 173rd. The driver is not injured thankfully. Witnesses say that he was driving at the normal speed limit. pic.twitter.com/BdAp1SxBNs— Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) December 2, 2019
Portland police responded to a crash at around 5:43 a.m. at North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and North Gertz Road.
Police said the driver was attempting to put his seatbelt on when he lost control of the vehicle and went about 50 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected through the sun roof.
The driver was found a short distance from the vehicle and was able to walk toward medical personnel. He was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
School districts in Clark County and the Columbia River Gorge were delayed Monday due to road conditions.
- Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes
- Hockinson Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
- Battle Ground Sch. Dist.: North schools 2 hours late: BGHS, Amboy, Yacolt, Chief Umtuch, Captain Strong, Tukes Valley, CAM, River, SVHS. No AM preschool.
- Mid-Columbia Children's Council: Mid Valley Head Start 2hr delay class starts at 10am, 2 hrs tarde clase comenzará a las 10am, Parkdale Head Start 2hr delay class starts at 10:30a.m Parkdale Head Start 2 horas tarde clase comenzara a las 10:30 a.m.; Country Club Head Start 2hr delay class starts at 10am, 2 horas tarde clase comenzara a las 10am; Belmont Center- BD1 morning class canceled. Clase de la mañana cancelada. BD2- PM class running on time with new schedule change 12-3:30pm. Clase de la tarde a tiempo con el nuevo horario de clases 12-3:30pm;
Evergreen Public Schools advised parents that buses might be running slower in some locations due to icy roads.
Conditions on roads might be icy in some locations. Please be advised that busses might be running a little slower in some locations. Please drive safely.— Evergreen PS (@evergreenps) December 2, 2019
