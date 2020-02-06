TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A slide closed a portion of Historic Columbia River Highway Thursday morning.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said about 150 cubic yards of debris fell onto the roadway and closed the highway between Stark Street and Woodward Road.
ODOT said the roadway will reopen for the morning commute, but they will close the road again at around 9 a.m. to remove a tree from the hillside that was undercut by the slide.
The second closure is expected to last about an hour, according to ODOT.
