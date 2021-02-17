Slow, steady process to remove thousands of downed trees in Clackamas County

WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - It was a storm of a half-century, and now the cleanup work is equally massive.
Clackamas County took a real beating from the snow, ice and windstorm that brought down thousands of trees and power lines.
West Linn is among the cities with severe damage.
“It definitely looks like a tornado went through some parts of town,” said Jessica Henderson, a crew lead and arborist at Oregon Tree Care.
Henderson and other arborists are working from dawn to dusk to make progress on the incredible demand for services.
Wednesday, Henderson, and her crew spent hours carefully removing a massive tree off the deck and roof of Jeremy Nelson’s home in West Linn.
Nelson said the family had just gotten back from a walk and was inside the house when the tree fell.
“Looking out the window and could see the tree getting a little closer every second and then it was on the house,” Nelson said.
Luckily, the family wasn’t hurt, and the damage was surprisingly minimal, but that only made the tree that much more precarious to move.
“We just try to reduce the amount of other damages that come after (the tree is down), Henderson said. “We could have gotten on the ground quicker, but with a lot more damage to the house.”
With a pulley system, leverage and the strength and skill of a team of experts, the tree is inched back and swung around as Jeremy Nelson and other neighbors look on.
“It’s funny because I’m sitting here doing nothing, and I’m getting a little bit of an adrenaline rush.”
After the tree came down the work was far from over. The Nelson’s home was nearly a full day’s job alone and there are so many other trees to get to.
“At this point we’re prioritizing homes, and cars and getting things off structures,” Henderson said.
“It’s also kind of like our time to shine, we get to pull out every trick in the book to make people’s home’s safe and get trees on the ground,” Henderson added.
