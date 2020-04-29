PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On Wednesday, the Small Business Administration gave small lenders, and in turn, their small business customers, some advantage in the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program.
For eight hours, the SBA only accepted loans from banks and credit unions with less than a billion dollars in assets.
The idea is that this will give small businesses a fast and fair shot at the more than $300 billion up for grabs this time.
Stephen Pagenstecher is the COO at Point West Credit Union in Portland which works with very small businesses and often underserved populations.
“We’ve helped 45 small businesses access over $700,000 in PPP loans,” he said. “Most of these people are sole proprietors or they have one to three employees.”
He said the first time around they were able to get nine applications approved just before Paycheck Protection Program funding ran out.
Then, as soon as an additional $310 billion was announced, they worked quickly to get many more applications in starting Monday.
Point West is considered a small lender, the kind the Small Business Administration is trying to give some advantage to this time around, offering hours reserved just for them.
“To have this kind of window where you have less people in the system, and hopefully the system is working much better, that will be a relief not only to those institutions but also the small businesses that have been waiting on those funds for days, weeks,” Pagenstecher said.
Owner of northeast Portland’s Aphrodite Hair Design Karen May is playing the waiting game right now.
“I hope that this will be it because I feel like if I get approved this time, hopefully this will be enough to hold me over until things open back up,” she said.
She said she needs the PPP money for overhead expenses especially since she’s unsure how long the salon will be closed.
“Often times we’re at the end of the stick, being a small business owner and we could use some money, you know, to keep our businesses alive,” May said.
As of Tuesday, the Small Business Administration said nearly $30 billion in approved loans so far were from small lenders.
And the SBA said they might set aside more reserved hours just for them in the future.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.