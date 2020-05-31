Small business owners in downtown Portland starting to pick up the pieces following vandalism, looting

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Cleanup for businesses in downtown Portland and beyond began early Saturday morning and continued into the afternoon.
Rioters Friday evening left behind a mess of merchandise and broken glass. Many business owners who felt it was too unsafe to come to downtown Portland and defend their stores were left with only one option: to watch their shop get looted on live television.
“We saw the news reports early this morning, we loaded up the trucks with board up material and just came down and trying to help out other business owners,” said Matt Sliney.
As the sun was rising, Sliney realized downtown Portland would need his help.
He’s the owner of Town & Country Glass, and before he even got one call for help, he raced downtown to help his fellow small business owners.
“They see the glass trucks and the boards and they’re saying, ‘Hey, can you do us next? We’re about to run out of boards here pretty soon,’” Sliney said.
Business after business in downtown Portland was boarding up windows either because they were looted or don’t want to be next.
The owner of 4th Ave. Smoke Shop has been here for more than a decade. He’s seen a lot of protests and been the victim of looting three times, but never as bad as this.
“They just smash window, all wine bottles of the store, all take them out and out of the inventory from tobacco,” he said. “Just vandalism, just a whole bunch of people gathering and breaking in.”
A block away on Southwest Washington and 3rd, the owner of Mary’s Jewelry and Estate Jewelry Co. Bob Swerdlick says he raced down in the middle of the night and just had to watch looters go in and out of his stores. He’s been here 40 years.
“When I came down here, there was a SWAT team on one of those trucks and they were just not doing a lot. There was just people running everywhere. They had a fire in the street over here. Yeah, it was mayhem,” Swerdlick said.
Swerdlick says there was more damage to his storefronts than property stolen.
“The COVID thing, in this sense, it was a blessing because everything had been put away really well just in case something like this did happen,” he said.
At each of these businesses boarded up because of looting, this is costing them tens of thousands of dollars. They will not be able to reopen for days, even weeks.
Many of them aren’t even able to be open right now because of the pandemic. Multnomah County has still not even applied for Phase 1 to reopen.
