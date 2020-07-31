Small business owners struggle as counties move backwards, are placed on 'watch list'

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Two Oregon counties moved backwards in the reopening process on Friday, due to rapid spread of COVID-19: Morrow and Umatilla.
Umatilla County rolled all the way back from phase two, down to a baseline stay home status while Morrow County was moved back from phase two to phase one status.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer tells FOX 12 the order to roll back didn’t come as much of a surprise since the county has been on a watch list. It’s the timing of the announcement on Thursday night that caught them off guard.
He says perhaps people have been too lax about mask-wearing.
“Out here in eastern Oregon, it’s pretty easy for people to say, ‘Well, I don’t need to wear my mask because there’s nobody around me,” said Shafer. “And that’s fine if there’s nobody around you, but the problem is then they forget and they’re comfortable and then they get around people they know and are comfortable with and they’re not wearing their masks.”
Shafer says while people are frustrated, they’re willing to do what it takes to slow the spread of the virus.
The phase moves are especially tough on small business owners. Many now fear closing down, while for others it’s about to become reality yet again.
“It’s extremely disappointing,” Mitch Myers, the owner of Nookie’s Restaurant and Brewery in Hermiston said. “I spent thousands of dollars putting dividers between booths, hauling furniture out, setting up sanitizing stations, doing everything we had to, to 100 percent comply. Then when we went to phase two, we spent more money, complied again.”
Myers’ outdoor patio was slammed on Friday afternoon after the OHA released new guidance.
The agency is allowing a 48-hour transition period for Umatilla County with dine-in service permitted outside, but that’ll soon come to a halt.
“Is it gonna be two weeks or three weeks? In 21 days are they gonna tell us it’s another two months? It’s a hell of a way to try to run a business,” said Myers.
Business owners told FOX 12 Friday their patience is wearing thin and they're seeing attitudes shift from being scared of the virus, to being angry.
For some, they’re not sure how much longer they can take being shut down, following all the safety protocols, while watching others blatantly ignore mask orders.
Meanwhile Multnomah, Hood River and Marion Counties have been added to the ‘watch list.’
It’s hard for people living in these counties not to wonder: Will they be next to have parts of their economy shut down?
Marion County’s Public Health Division Director Katrina Rothenberger says in order to move in the right direction, it’s going take everyone being diligent about wearing masks and washing their hands, plus a little bit more.
“I think some really good communication and messaging is needed around positive social norming’s. ‘Thank you for wearing your mask. Thank you for social distancing. We understand how challenging it is to not see your friends and family,’” she said.
