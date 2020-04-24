Small businesses in Oregon hopeful after Congress approves $300B in new funds

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Small businesses in Oregon are hoping to take advantage of a second round of economic relief from the federal government, after Congress approved more than $300 billion in new funds for the Paycheck Protection Program, which officers businesses loans to keep their employees working.
According to Oregon's attorney general, there are currently 4,000 applications for assistance in the pipeline in Oregon alone.
Karen May, who owns Aphrodite Hair Design in Northeast Portland, is one of those waiting to see if her application will be approved.
"It's pretty stressful," May said. "I mean, everything is kind of day to day, not knowing what's going to happen."
Miranda Levin, who owns a boutique on Southeast Hawthorne, applied for both a grant and a loan through Prosper Portland's Small Business Relief Fund, but hasn't yet applied for federal assistance.
Although her shop is closed, Levin has been advertising items for sale on social media and has managed to keep her business afloat so far.
"I hear stuff like there could be a second wave of this coming in the winter," Levin said. "So I have no idea what that means for not only me but everyone else."
In the last wave of federal assistance, Oregon businesses were approved for almost $4 billion in PPP loans.
