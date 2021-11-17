Small businesses seeing increase in cyberattacks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Cyberattacks are getting worse, including for small businesses.
Shannon Berg owns the public relations company Berg & Associates.
“It was Friday, September 10,” said Berg.
Berg said that’s when her bank called to ask if she had wire transferred more than $150,000 out of her company’s account.
“I mean, my heart just dropped,” said Berg. “I said no, that’s definitely not a transaction that I initiated.”
Berg said she had to shut down her account and open a new one.
“I mean, we’re five full-time employees and I think there’s probably a lot of other small business owners out there that can relate,” she said. “You know, you see stories about big ransomware attacks with large companies, but it can happen to small companies too.”
Berg is one of the lucky ones.
According to a report from the Identity Theft Resource Center, 58% of small businesses have experienced at least one security breach or one data breach.
One likely reason, a lot of smaller companies lack the staff, expertise or resources to defend themselves.
The ITRC found it’s costing these businesses hundreds and thousands of dollars and taking often one to two years to recover. Some small businesses don’t recover at all.
“Being educated is the number one opportunity that we all have to be able to protect ourselves,” said Clair Scribner, Director of Project Management at OnPoint Community Credit Union.
Scribner encourages small business owners to invest in an IT expert, whether that’s a direct hire or outside vendor.
“You want to make sure that you really do your due diligence and find a partner that really knows the most current trends and is not just going to give you advice, but also audit and make sure that it’s working well,” she said.
But when it comes to making changes right now, Scribner said making sure passwords are strong is a start.
“They should be different for every single site,” she said. “Another thing is to be really aware of social engineering techniques, like phishing.”
Scribner said people should also be aware of what attachments they’re clicking on.
“Even if it’s someone you know, and they don’t usually send attachments, be suspicious,” she said. “But really, if you just trust your instinct, you’re typically going to be able to identify when something is rotten.”