PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Ransomware attacks have been on the rise since the pandemic, according to IT experts.

Cybercriminals went after McMenamins last month, in one of the latest attacks in the state.

“I went to McMenamins and they’re using paper to take orders,” said Eric Olmsted. “At one point, I understand they weren’t able to do credit cards.”

“I mean it just cripples a business,” he continued.

Olmsted is the owner of On Line Support, a company that provides cybersecurity and tech support for small businesses, which are frequent targets of ransomware attacks.

“Ransomware is where somebody gets into your system, maybe you click on something,” he said. “And then, a lot of times they’ll upload your data, so that they have your data and then, they’ll encrypt it, so that you no longer have your data.”

Olmsted said cybercriminals often then sell the information.

“Your employees don’t want their date of birth, social security number and all of that information on the dark web where somebody can pick it up,” he said.

Olmsted said these types of attacks have only grown during the pandemic, but he said small businesses can make themselves less vulnerable.

“So, having a firewall is the first step,” he said. “Making sure that people only have the access to the data they need to do their job.”

Olmsted said cybersecurity training for employees is also crucial, as well as businesses working with an IT person, whether that’s in-house or outsourced.

“Everything changes all the time and what you do is you make the changes that you can make to make yourself more difficult to break into, and there’s always more changes to make,” he said.