Small crowd gathers to demonstrate outside Capitol in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Only about 10 people showed up to protest at the Oregon State Capitol Sunday.
Law enforcement across the country was bracing for large, armed protests as the nation leads up to Inauguration Day Wednesday, but that didn’t happen in Oregon. Some of the demonstrators in Salem held signs and flags, but the group said they were not there to support any political candidate and instead showed up for the country.
“We’re here to be a beacon of hope to people all across the country, that there are people that exist out there that are willing to stand up for their individual liberties and freedoms,” a demonstrator named Ace said.
The group he gathered with was armed but Ace said they came to Salem to demonstrate peacefully. A couple of counter-protesters showed up as well. Kathleen Shrum said she came out because she was worried about Trump’s supporters.
“President Trump, he keeps saying, in my opinion, that he wants his followers to go out there and support him staying as president,” Shrum said. “And I am very much in support of President-Elect Biden being inaugurated on Wednesday.”
The demonstrators remained peaceful, and FOX 12 saw them disperse shortly after 2 p.m.
Salem Police said that although they have limited information for the coming days, they are prepped for every day next week.
