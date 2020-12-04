Small hospitals feel strained as larger hospitals fill up in Pacific Northwest

WHITE SALMON, WA (KPTV) - Frontline workers continue to face a crisis head on, as the pandemic hits levels never seen before, and rural hospitals are experiencing huge strain in particular.
Rural hospitals are feeling enormous pressure as COVID-19 cases surge, especially since they don’t have the ability to take care of critically ill patients.
As metropolitan hospitals around the Pacific Northwest continue to fill up, it’s placing extra anxiety on smaller, rural hospitals that don’t have the ability to take care of desperately sick patients.
“We do transfer into the city for intensive care units because we don’t have one,” said Jenna Newcomb, a physician assistant at Skyline Health in White Salmon.
Newcomb’s hospital is just about as small as they come: it’s emergency department has just five rooms and one trauma bay, and a lean staff to match.
Newcomb is on the frontlines, leading her teams at Skyline and caring for patients in a clinical setting.
“In the last two weeks, I have seen a significant increase in COVID cases,” she told FOX 12.
Hospital administrators say the sickest patients typically get transferred to Portland or Vancouver, but now they have to be prepared to possibly send patients to Yakima or Bend or wherever there might be space, as hospitals across the region struggle with capacity.
“We will continue to transfer the critically ill patients until we can’t and then we have plans in place through the hospital administration to take care of patients in the event of a capacity problem,” Newcomb said.
In the spring, Skyline set up a COVID intubation room just in case.
And in a last-minute change, hospital leaders decided to add more negative pressure rooms –which are common for infection control – to a scheduled remodel already underway
But staffing remains another big challenge – the hospital can add more inpatient beds, but it won’t be easy to bring in more staff.
Rural hospitals –including Skyline – have struggled for years now to retain and attract employees.
“We definitely have staffing shortages,” Newcomb acknowledged. “I would say it’s been worse for a multitude of other reasons that are COVID related.”
It’s all enough to push caregivers to the very brink and hope a further surge of COVID illnesses don’t come.
“We spend a majority of our day trying to manage other people’s anxiety and we also have to manage our own.”
