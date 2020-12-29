Small Oregon communities in 'extreme risk' counties push to reopen

SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Five Oregon counties will move from the Extreme Risk category for COVID-19 to High Risk on Friday.
Those counties include Clatsop, Coos, Douglas, Lincoln and Morrow. However, some smaller communities that are within larger counties say this isn’t fair.
“I invested a lot of money to open up and literally didn’t get to open up for more than three weeks,” Lesa Wood, who owns Arcadia Italian Bistro and Deli in Estacada, said.
Wood just opened her restaurant in November and said she’s barely getting by.
“We can’t keep going like this where you’re not making anything,” she said. Wood said if Clackamas County stays stuck in the Extreme Risk category, she’s afraid her business won’t make it.
“The fact that we are lumped to Portland or even Clackamas County it isn’t right,” she said.
Now that those five counties are moving to high risk, businesses in places like Sandy and Estacada believe they should move too.
“They’re either facing opening and facing the consequences or going out of business,” Stan Pullium, the mayor of Sandy, said. “And losing their life savings and their life’s work and that decision is hard for anybody to make.”
He’s encouraging businesses to reopen on Friday even if they don’t get the green light from Governor Kate Brown.
“That’s absolutely right, let’s open up at the high-risk level, let’s be safe about it, and then people of Sandy, let’s get out there let’s support these local small business owners,” he said.
Wood hasn’t decided yet what she’s going to do come Jan. 1.
“It’s a hard thing to decide because you want to back your community, you know I am in a small community, and I feel for all of my fellow businesses around here,” she said. “If all of Estacada says they’re going to do it, then I probably will do it. I haven’t made that 100 percent decision yet.”
FOX 12 reached out to Governor Brown’s office for comment but have not yet heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.