CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – A small plane crashed at Grove Field in Camas on Wednesday, according to Federal Aviation Administration.
The crash involving a single-engine plane happened at approximately 3:15 p.m., the FAA said. It happened while the pilot was performing takeoffs and landings. Two people were on board.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office said at least one person has died.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
