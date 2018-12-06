COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - The Columbia River Gorge is expected to go from windy conditions to icy conditions by the weekend, according to the FOX 12 weather team.
A small system will move through Friday and could bring a dusting of snow to the Hood River Valley and freezing rain further west. Temperatures will drop enough that Multnomah Falls will start icing up.
The FOX 12 weather team said freezing rain could reach down to Interstate 84, but it's too early to call just yet.
For people who live and work in the Columbia River Gorge, wintry weather is both a blessing and a curse.
"I just take it a little slower. It's hard to me to go slow, but I do. I give it some space and hold on real tight. It's a little scary, but definitely worth it to see this everyday," said Georgi Vidalis, breakfast cook at Multnomah Falls Lodge.
A more detailed look at the forecast is on Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen's weather blog: www.kptv.com/weather/blog/
