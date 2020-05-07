YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the first details for reopening the state Thursday.
It’s an announcement many smaller counties in Oregon have been waiting for. Starting Friday, counties can apply to enter phase one of reopening. That means places like bars, restaurants and salons could open back up as soon as May 15.
“From the very onset of this crisis, I’ve said that data and science would inform my decisions,” Brown said at Thursday’s press conference.
Counties first have to meet seven public health requirements, including a decline in number of cases, contact tracing and testing capacity and enough PPE supplies.
“Well, basically, we can check them all,” said Yamhill County Commissioner, Mary Starrett.
Starrett said they hope to submit an application to the governor by next week. She added it’s something they’ve wanted to do for some time now, since they’ve had limited cases and empty hospital beds.
“So really, when you look at the numbers, I don’t know that this was anything that was justified,” Starrett said.
Gov. Brown reiterated Thursday that these efforts have been to save lives.
“We’ve taken extraordinary measures to protect our communities, as we’ve fought this virus,” Brown said.
Starrett said the closures have impacted her county differently.
“We’ve seen increases in substance abuse and child abuse and suicides and depression, so while we’re seeing minimal deaths, we’re seeing a fallout economically from the businesses being closed,” Starrett said. “I have to say, I think at some point and time, people have gotten to the point where they’re just ready to go open anyway.”
FOX 12 reached out to other smaller counties Thursday. Clatsop and Columbia counties plan to apply soon.
As for bigger counties like Multnomah and Washington, both are currently looking at the requirements to see where they stand. Spokespeople for the counties added that the timeline to reopen will be different than more rural areas.
