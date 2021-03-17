Smaller Portland music venues not ready to welcome artists back

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Now that Multnomah County is at the moderate risk level indoor entertainment establistments can now have more people inside. However, that doesn't mean all venues are looking to reopen right away.
Some local stages plan to stay empty a little longer.
"We’re still gonna wait, be patient, not go to fast and try to keep everybody safe," Alex Carroccio, an owner of Black Water Bar, said.
The Oregon Health Authority recently loosened capacity restrictions for indoor entertainment now allowing indoor venues like Black Water Bar and Turn! Turn! Turn! to have 50% capacity indoors, or 100 people, whichever is smaller.
Turn! Turn! Turn! owner Scott Derr said these new rules don't change much for business.
"Half capacity in here probably isn’t ideal because our capacity is small. It’s also such a small room that it doesn’t feel like the safest thing to do until everybody’s vaccinated," Derr said.
Derr said in the meantime, they're still offering outdoor dining, but they've had to completely change their business model to stay afloat without live music.
"Reopened as a retail centric space. We do to go beers and other drinks. We have vendors selling records and clothing, candles," Derr said.
While they're happy to see COVID-19 case counts decline in Multnomah, both owners said they're willing to wait it out because safety comes first.
"Until our entire staff - kitchen staff, front of house staff, are completely vaccinated, we don’t want to make that decision for anybody else," Carroccio said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.