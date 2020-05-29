PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds gathered on Friday at Peninsula Park in Portland to attend a vigil, later taking to the streets in response to George Floyd's death. The effort Friday night was to show solidarity with Minneapolis protesters, according to organizers.
The crowd is now marching and taking to the streets to protest. People are chanting “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace.” @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0bAhO3YQMH— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) May 30, 2020
Many attended the vigil with protest signs calling out white supremacy and police brutality. People also held up fists as a show of solidarity and shouted "black power" and "love not hate".
The vigil was peaceful and included several speakers who encouraged the crowd to stand up for injustices that people of color face in America. The crowd once it started moving blocked traffic while marching down streets including Rosa Park Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. In total, the crowd marched about five miles, ending their march at the Justice Center in downtown Portland.
Some people in the crowd participated in acts of vandalism. FOX 12 crews saw spray paint tags on a Wells Fargo Building along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, as well as several other businesses. Crews also saw people smash windows and damage businesses along the street, including the Nike store.
Portland demonstrators kicking and smashing glass at Nike store on MLK. #Portland #Protest #GeorgeFloyd #Pdx #Floyd #JusticeForGeorge pic.twitter.com/OroKLGahNC— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) May 30, 2020
Many people while marching chanted "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace", and "say his name, George Floyd".
RELATED: Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck charged with 3rd-degree murder
Earlier in the day, the Portland's NCAPP held a "Eulogy for Black America" demonstration that drew a large crowd to the Terry Shrunk Plaza in downtown Portland.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
Remember folks it's ok to gather in large groups and vandalize property but going to work is BAD!
Thats quite a large gathering which I thought was not allowed. I mean, every major event and gathering in the Portland area has been cancelled because we were told gathering like this are dangerous. Love how now there is a push that the outdoors are ok to gather in when they had public beaches and parks closed for weeks.
Thought that no large gatherings or events are allowed no matter what the reason. They cancel Concerts, Sporting Events, Runs, ETC. Yet this is OK? Go figure. This whole thing is a political situation trying to make our President look bad. Hopefully the voters will prove it wrong.
It's okay to riot, cause property damage and so on, but get caught gathering at church or a concert and you will get busted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.