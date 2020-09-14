PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As smoke from wildfires spread across the state, people and their pets are feeling the impacts. FOX 12 on Monday spoke with a local veterinarian who provided tips to help keep your animal safe.
Doctor Zawadski says just like for ourselves, we should limit our pets' outdoor times as much as possible right now.
Zawadski says the smoke can impact our animals the same way it does us. She says there are some cats who are asthmatic, and smoke inhalation could make it even more difficult to breathe.
Symptoms of smoke inhalation often show up in pets 48 to 72 hours later, so she says to keep a close eye on your animals for that.
Zawadski recommends quick bathroom breaks and walks for dogs and says cats shouldn't be let outside either for the time being.
“With indoor/outdoor kitties, you know cats kind of create a fuss if they can’t be let out, but I’d say as much as possible keep cats indoors, their lungs are tiny, tiny," Zawadski said.
Zawadski recommends pet owners keep a close watch on their animals and monitor for coughing. If your pet is coughing, she says take it tot he vet immedietly. Zawadski says pets sometimes have to be put on oxygen for smoke inhalation, so it's critical to get them to a vet quickly.
