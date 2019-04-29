PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Smoke at Rock Creek Elementary School led to an investigation and evacuation Monday.
Firefighters were called out to the school on the 4100 block of Northwest 185th Avenue on Monday afternoon.
A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue spokesperson said a light, hazy smoke was found in the building. No flames were immediately seen by firefighters.
The building was evacuated as a precaution, while crews worked to locate the cause of the smoke.
Firefighters were able to determine an overheated HVAC unit was the source of the smoke. There was no fire.
There were no reports of any injuries to students or staff.
