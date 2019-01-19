SNAP recipients receive February funds two weeks early

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As the federal government shutdown continues Oregon SNAP recipients got their February funds administered two weeks early on Friday.
According to the Department of Human Services, this was all due to the government shutdown.
The timing is causing major concern for those receiving food stamps, wondering when they’ll get their next funds as they try to figure out how to best budget and make their dollars stretch during a time of uncertainty.
Evelyn Bross is one of those SNAP recipients.
She says she receives $65 per month from SNAP, and every dollar counts.
“Very crucial. Paying my regular bills and then buying groceries and I just bought cat food and it goes real fast,” Bross said.
Bross normally receives her SNAP benefits administered at the beginning of the month and budgets accordingly, but with it coming two weeks early she says it makes it difficult to know how to make each dollar stretch not knowing when she’ll get her March food stamp funds.
“I'm feeling frustrated about it, it's not right the government shutdown is going way too far there's too many people being affected by this,” Bross said.
And for mother of three Wendy Sietman she and her family rely heavily on government assistance.
The family lives in public housing and she says they receive $474 per month from SNAP.
She’s on disability and can’t work as her husband is the one working right now.
“It is scary. It's like you're not going to know if the benefits are going to continue if they're suddenly just going to stop everything,” she said. “I just want it to be resolved I just want it to be brought to an end.”
The stories from these two women represent so many families who are impacted by this not only in Oregon but across the country.
