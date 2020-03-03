Snapchat video shows young men robbing homeless man at gunpoint in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem Police are investigating a disturbing Snapchat video showing several young men robbing a homeless man at gunpoint.
The video, which has circulated on Facebook, shows the young men asking the homeless man and a homeless woman if they have any money. When the man and woman say they don’t, the boys take their sharpie and a pair of boots. They then demand the man give over his knife, which he tells the boys is the only thing he owns. That’s when the video cuts off.
The robbery reportedly occurred at Capital Park Wesleyan Church.
Pastor Claude Alley says the homeless man in the video is named Chris and has been sleeping at the church for several months now.
A Snapchat video circulating online shows a homeless man getting robbed while sleeping in Salem. The pastor of Capital Park Wesleyan Church says it happened at their building and the homeless man, Chris, is a part of their community. They haven’t seen him since. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/rO4x8mXYFI— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) March 3, 2020
“Just a neat man," Alley said. "Has dinner with us Wednesday nights, just a peaceful, nice, nice man."
Alley said when he saw the video, he was shocked.
“Seeing this video, it was very disturbing," Alley said. "He’s trying to sleep and their demanding money and they took his boots, his knife and it’s the middle of the night, it’s got to be so scary."
Since this robbery occurred, Alley said neither he or anyone from the church has seen Chris.
“We have not talked to Chris since last week and don’t know how he’s doing,” Alley said.
Alley said that when he learned of the Snapchat video, it was from several community members who dropped by the church. They came to give Chris a jacket, a sleeping bag, and new shoes.
Chris has been attending community dinners at the church every Wednesday night, so Alley hopes that this Wednesday Chris will return and they will be able to show him the support he’s received from the community.
“You see something that was terribly, just so discouraging, but then again you see the other side where people kind of rally around and do what they can to support him,” Alley said.
Salem police said they are aware of the incident and investigating, but couldn’t offer any other details. They say they are trying to pinpoint an exact time and date of the robbery and see if there are any other similar incidents in the Salem area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.