SALEM, OR (KPTV) - It's the first of its kind in Oregon.
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division now has a wildlife detection team partnering Trooper Josh Wolcott and 3-year-old yellow lab K-9 Buck.
The two graduated in May from a special training academy in Indiana.
While there are other teams like this in other states, there's never been one in Oregon.
But OSP and the Oregon Wildlife Foundation felt it was a crucial team this state needs in fighting wildlife crimes.
Wolcott said Buck is ready to work right away in the morning.
"That's what he loves to do," Wolcott said. "I mean that's his whole purpose in life he loves to play. And the only time he gets to play is when he works for it."
The team is tasked with going after wildlife crimes.
"Poaching offense, hunting while trespassing, any unlawful take of an animal or attempt to take unlawfully, we're going to go out there and do those sorts of things," Wolcott said. "And that's whether it's fish or whether it's deer, elk, bear."
Buck is trained to track everything from wildlife to humans.
His nose Wolcott said is instrumental in helping find people who might be missing in the woods, or tracking a human scent connected to a wildlife crime.
"He does it a lot faster and of course he was a better nose than we do. So his nose is the biggest asset that we have with him, he can smell things differently and to a greater value than we can." Wolcott said.
Buck also conducts area searches to look for evidence connected to a wildlife crime, including anything with a firearm.
One of the major crimes the team goes after is poaching, which the Oregon Wildlife Foundation says is a huge problem across the state.
Wolcott recognizes the importance of their partnership for the state.
"Everybody I think you know supports our state's wildlife and we want that to thrive and this is just part of that," Wolcott said.
Wolcott said the department is hoping to expand the program in the future.
The Oregon Wildlife Foundation partnered with OSP to help purchase Buck and pay for training as well as equipment.
