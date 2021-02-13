PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A dramatic scene of destruction unfolded during the winter storm at a marina in southeast Portland.
The heavy snow and ice caused floating homes to tilt and awnings to collapse onto boats.
More than 40 boats remained partially or fully submerged at the Portland Rowing Club near the Sellwood Bridge on Saturday evening. Deputies were also concerned about multiple homes in the area.
Docks and awnings started to collapse around 3 a.m. Saturday, and some of the devastation was caught on camera. John Kinsman told FOX 12 about what he saw as his camera was rolling.
“I was walking up the bridge to get out of there, I see all these things starting to tip and they started cracking and tipping, and they just started falling in, just dozens of boats, I’m assuming in the water, just sunk right now,” Kinsman said.
Some people in the area said they slept through it, that it all just sounded like snow falling off a metal roof. However, once they saw it in the light of day, it was obviously a different story.
“We had no idea we were going to wake up to this at all,” one person told FOX 12.
Witnesses described it as “Armageddon.”
People who’ve lived there for years said they’ve never seen anything quite like this. However, the consensus was that people were grateful that nobody was seriously hurt.
