Snow and ice leads to partial roof collapse at Old Navy store in Gresham

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – There have been multiple reports of structures collapsing under the weight of all the snow and ice across the metro area.
A portion of the roof collapsed at the Safeway in Troutdale off Southwest Cherry Park Road on Monday.
In Gresham, the Old Navy at Gresham Station also had part of its roof collapse. The owner of Gresham Station tells FOX12 that it was also due to snow drifts built up on one side of the roof. He said about a 10 to 16-foot section caved in.
"When the store team noticed something was amiss... it was evaluated first, and Old Navy and Harsch opted to not open the store," Jay Fetherston, Senior Vice President of Harsch Investment Properties, said. "Let's make sure that we understand we have a safe building before anybody goes inside."
The Gresham Station owner says they'll have engineers and architects by Tuesday to check out the building and go over the next steps.
Authorities say no one was injured at either the Safeway or the Old Navy.
