PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – UPDATE: The Forest Grove Fire Department is warning drivers to be aware of snow covered roads after ODOT closed down a portion of Highway 6 near the Gales Creek/Glenwood area due to vehicles spinning out.

While the department added they haven't responded to any incidents this morning, drivers still need to take extra caution.

ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:

After an icy day that led to school delays Tuesday, Portland was on high alert for a second day of slick road conditions.

Here is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

Those waking up early may have been in for a surprise to warmer temperatures than Monday but come 8:30 a.m., parts of the Portland metro area in higher elevation were starting to see snow fall.

On SW Skyline Road, flakes began appearing shortly after 8 a.m.

Around 8:10 a.m., snow began sticking near Timber Junction along Highway 26 in Western Washington County.

Between Banks and the Wilson River Summit along Gales Creek Road, snowflakes started appearing around the same time.

This story will be updated.

Skyline road snow

Image: KPTV

