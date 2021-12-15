PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – UPDATE: The Forest Grove Fire Department is warning drivers to be aware of snow covered roads after ODOT closed down a portion of Highway 6 near the Gales Creek/Glenwood area due to vehicles spinning out.
While the department added they haven't responded to any incidents this morning, drivers still need to take extra caution.
We haven't responded to any incidents. But be aware that snow has covered roadways in the Gales Creek/Glenwood areas of Highway 6 & other area roads. @OregonDOT says the highway is closed due to spun out vehicles. Avoid the coast range highways if possible. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/aq0NWm3bxh— Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) December 15, 2021
ORIGINAL STORY FOLLOWS:
After an icy day that led to school delays Tuesday, Portland was on high alert for a second day of slick road conditions.
Those waking up early may have been in for a surprise to warmer temperatures than Monday but come 8:30 a.m., parts of the Portland metro area in higher elevation were starting to see snow fall.
On SW Skyline Road, flakes began appearing shortly after 8 a.m.
Ok folks big fat flakes falling now on Skyline. Waited the whole commute for this. It’s beautiful and so far, not sticking! #hellosnow #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/bEkm97oWkv— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) December 15, 2021
Around 8:10 a.m., snow began sticking near Timber Junction along Highway 26 in Western Washington County.
810 AM | Snow is beginning to stick around Timber Junction along US26 in western Washington County. Snow levels will have a tendency to be slightly lower in western Washington & Yamhill Counties compared to the eastern half of those counties this morning. #pdxtst #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/3QRaPIEi0P— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 15, 2021
Between Banks and the Wilson River Summit along Gales Creek Road, snowflakes started appearing around the same time.
815 AM | Wet snow flakes are making it down to ~360' around Gales Creed Rd. along Oregon Highway 6 between Banks and the Wilson River Summit. #pdxtst #pdxtraffic #orwx pic.twitter.com/Lpj7fGGr1B— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) December 15, 2021
