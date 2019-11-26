Snow causing ‘treacherous’ conditions in southern Oregon; travel not advised

ASHLAND, OR (KPTV) - People are advised not to travel in southwest Oregon on Tuesday night due to blizzard conditions.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that several highways are closed and traveling remains “treacherous” in the southern part of the state.

Drivers in the area are reporting wind, low visibility and overall poor winter driving conditions due to the storm.

By Tuesday afternoon, as the snow rolled in, there were multiple reports of disabled vehicles and lengthy delays.

Closures on Tuesday included:

Highway 138 east of Roseburg due to blizzard conditions from Toketee east to Highway 97.

Highway 62 from Prospect north, including Highway 230 to Diamond Lake Junction, due to white out conditions.

Highway 255-Carpenterville Highway, which parallels Highway 101 between Pistol River and Brookings, due to downed trees.

For more updates, go to tripcheck.com.

Chains were required Tuesday in both directions of Interstate 5 at the Siskiyou Summit, south of Ashland, according to ODOT.

Caltrans also has chain requirements south of the border due to heavy snow and blizzard conditions. There have been multiple crashes reported near Mount Shasta, with significant backups of traffic.

Caltrans is holding northbound commercial trucks at Redding.

Oregon highways 38, 42, 42S and U.S. Highway 101 are also experiencing downed trees or power lines, though all those locations remained open to at least a single lane of traffic Tuesday.

FOX 12 meteorologists said central and eastern Oregon are also being hit with heavy snow.

For more, read the FOX 12 Weather Blog.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.