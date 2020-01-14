HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Some school districts in the Columbia River Gorge put their buses on snow routes and delayed start times. Others districts, like the Hood River County School District, canceled school for the entire day.
The 4,000-plus students in the Hood River County School District got a snow day Tuesday.
Schools were at first put on a two-hour delay only, with buses on snow routes. But two hours after posting that notice on Facebook, the district decided to close schools for the entire day.
"I got super excited cause I was hoping, and then I started dancing around the house," said second grader Madi Huckaby.
Some 8th graders from Hood River Middle School making good use of their day off. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/YGcFewIp0s— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 14, 2020
For older brother, Hugh, there was one small dilemma - his feet grew over the last year and he needs new snow boots.
"We are going to look for snow boots for me, and we are basically just chilling and going to have fun today," said Hugh.
For downtown workers like Kendra Davis, this was not a day off. Her drive to work was better on one side of the Gorge than the other.
"So I'm just across the river in Bingen/White Salmon. So they salt the roads, so it's a little bit easier to drive. But once you get over here - a little slick," said Davis. "A couple people - nervous Nellie drivers. So not horrible yet, but looks like it's probably not going to get any better."
Shop workers in downtown Hood River shoveling sidewalks this morning. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/ZqAXllBs3J— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 14, 2020
Road crews were busy too - sanding and plowing Hood River streets for drivers and their passengers.
Meantime, the school district has canceled all afternoon and evening activities for the day.
