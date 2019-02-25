PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Parts of western and central Oregon woke up to snow Monday as a late February storm rolled through much of the state.
The early morning snowfall prompted dozens of schools to close for the day or issue a two-hour delay.
Much of the Portland metro area will see a trace to two inches of snow throughout Monday, according to the FOX 12 Weather team.
At 6 a.m., TriMet said buses, MAX trains and the WES commuter rail were experiencing no weather-related issues.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation said crews were out all night spreading salt on salt routes and deicer on bridges, hills and key routes.
Roadways on the west side of the metro area saw some snow accumulation. East side roadways stayed mainly clear, except for higher elevations like the Mt. Scott area.
SE Mt Scott and SE Ridgecrest, streets are a mix of snow and slush. Roadways are a little more slick up here, watch your following distances, slow on the brakes and gas. 1243ft. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/EN1fd01S5B— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) February 25, 2019
Drivers should keep a safe distance from PBOT and ODOT plows and trucks that are out on roadways.
The Oregon Zoo announced they will be opening at 11 a.m.
Several flights at the Portland International Airport were canceled or delayed. For updates, visit www.flypdx.com.
This morning’s wintry weather has caused some major impacts to flights at PDX. 30 arriving flights have been cancelled, 10 are delayed. 31 departing flights are cancelled, 4 are delayed. Check the status of your flight here-> https://t.co/dQBYs3agIq pic.twitter.com/TzyoYbWrds— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) February 25, 2019
Areas south and east of the metro area were expected to get several inches of snow.
The FOX 12 Weather team was forecasting three to five inches of snow for Salem. Albany to Eugene was predicted to get four to 10 inches of snow throughout the day.
The Columbia River Gorge is expected to get two to eight inches.
The snowstorm is developing news. Stay with FOX 12 Oregon and kptv.com for updates.
