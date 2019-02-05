PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many people throughout the Pacific Northwest woke up to a little bit of snow on the ground Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service reported that Portland received about one and a half inches of snow overnight.
Here's a few reports of the low elevation snowfall we've received overnight. How much snow did you measure? pic.twitter.com/wEXSmUlMWc— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 5, 2019
The Portland Public Schools will be closed Tuesday. Other schools districts including Gresham-Barlow, Reynolds, David Douglas, North Clackamas, Oregon City, Lake Oswego, Salem-Keizer, Evergreen, Vancouver, and more are also closed.
Many Washington County school districts are on two-hour delays.
More: School delays and closures
The Oregon Zoo will be closed Tuesday.
The zoo will be closed today due to icy conditions. #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/8P3XG1WD1q— Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) February 5, 2019
Oregon Department of Transportation, Portland Bureau of Transportation and Washington State Department of Transportation crews have been working through the night and morning to keep roads safe for commuters. But drivers should be cautious of slick conditions with temperatures below freezing.
Crashes have been reported across the city, but thankfully there have been no major injuries.
Officers on scene of several cars off the roadway on SE Foster between SE Jenne Rd and SE Barbara Welch. At least two at this point they are checking reports of additional cars off the road. No injuries at this point. #PDXtraffic— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) February 5, 2019
Portland police reported a crash involving about 10 vehicles near Northeast 82nd and Northeast Sandy. Only minor injuries were reported.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to slick roads.
TRAFFIC #ALERT: 82/NE Sandy multi-car wreck. Multiple lane closures. Avoid driving Northbound 82 from Fremont due to ice and hill. Roads are slick throughout the city. Avoid driving if possible. Expect delays. #pdxalert— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) February 5, 2019
Another wreck was reported at Northeast 148th and Northeast Glisan. Police said a vehicle could not stop and slid into a turning gasoline tanker. No injuries were reported.
NE Glisan might just have it as the iciest street this morning. No slush, no snow, just sheer ice. Car could not stop and slid into turning gasoline tanker. No injuries here tows ordered. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/dttalqN1pK— PPB East Precinct (@ppbeast) February 5, 2019
TriMet said there have been no major issues for MAX or WES lines. Five bus lines have been temporarily canceled - lines 11, 18, 51, 63, and 82.
TriMet also said some buses were using either traditional chains or automatic drop down chains in slick areas. Chained buses can't go faster than 25 miles per hour, and riders should plan on extra time for Tuesday morning's commute.
For updates on TriMet alerts, visit trimet.org/#alerts/
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.