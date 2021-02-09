PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - School districts are preparing for a possible winter storm this week.
FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said Tuesday there is an increasing chance for snow and freezing rain in the metro area starting Thursday.
With many districts continuing to utilize district learning due to the pandemic, this storm would bring a different sort of snow day.
FOX 12 will have closure information on TV and KPTV.com in the event of a winter storm this week. On Tuesday, FOX 12 reached out to some of the larger school districts in the area regarding their plans if a major storm hits the region.
Comprehensive distance learning, in most cases, is expected to continue during inclement weather. Administrators said this will allow for the protection of instructional days whenever possible, even if such weather would have led to school closures during “normal times.”
“Student and staff safety is always our highest priority; distance learning means potentially dangerous winter travel to and from school campuses is not necessary. In cases of storm-related power outages or other factors that preclude distance learning, we will make sure that students are not penalized,” according to a PPS spokesperson.
The district will evaluate other campus-based activities – including meal service, meal delivery, childcare and high school sports – based on inclement weather protocols to decide if they can continue. Families will be notified via multiple channels, including automated phone calls, emails, text messages, social media and the district’s website.
While the district remains in comprehensive distance learning, classes will continue online, even if it’s snowing outside. Buildings could still be closed, and staff who have been accessing school buildings have been instructed to plan ahead and prepare to teach from home.
If that’s not possible, they will work with school principals to secure substitute teachers.
The Reynolds School District will continue with distance learning in the event of inclement weather, but will cancel any meal or supply distributions if a storm creates travel issues. Administrators will communicate to families through the regular communication channels on the morning of any day with such weather.
Distance learning is expected to continue as scheduled, short of a major weather event that results in power outages or the loss of internet access. If inclement weather occurs, the district will connect with families through the usual communication channels.
Administrators with Vancouver Public Schools are anticipating delaying the start of the school day or closing schools if enough snow falls. Two snow days will be used, if necessary. If a third such snow day is required, the district would shift to full remote learning.
On days when students are scheduled for in-person learning at a school building, classes will switch to remote learning when the weather does not allow for safe transportation to schools. Families will be notified via the media, SchoolMessanger and school district social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.