Snow disrupts ACT testing and other local school-related events

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of school districts across Oregon and Washington are closing their campuses and cancelling all events scheduled for this weekend due to snow in the forecast. This includes some ACT tests that were going to be held Saturday morning at various schools.
Thousands of students preparing for college were registered to take the test nationwide on national ACT testing day, Feb. 9; however, ACT testing is not being cancelled altogether, according to officials.
They say some tests are being relocated and others rescheduled, including one at Beaverton High School, another at Glencoe High School and Newberg High School, according to its website.
An ACT spokesman tells FOX 12 the decisions is entirely up to the test site supervisor assigned by the ACT, not school districts.
According to him, if your test is rescheduled and you cannot make it on the new date, you can request to switch your registration to a later national testing for free.
Beaverton High School student Valerie Bottaro says that is not ideal for students looking to qualify for early college admissions.
Bottaro also says some students prefer to take the test numerous times, in case they want to retake if they do not score well. However, they will have to wait.
“A lot of my friends have been going to tutoring since the beginning of the year to like, do this and stuff, and now they just can’t take it,” Bottaro said.
In addition to these weather-related changes in ACT testing, there are also many school districts cancelling or rescheduling dances. At Beaverton High School, students on the dance planning committee are disappointed.
“My entire dance committee we put a lot of time into the decorations. We were cutting them out, putting a lot of effort in,” sophomore Alayna Murphy said. “Now since on the forecast there might be snow, it’s cancelled.”
The inclement weather has also prompted officials to call off or reschedule sports competitions.
Evergreen School District says it’s cancelling all events, including the bi-district swim meet which was scheduled to be held in Kelso, a 4A wrestling tournament in Camas and the district gymnastics meet at Northpoint. Many other districts have followed suit.
Here is a full list of school closures throughout our region: https://www.kptv.com/weather/closings/.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
