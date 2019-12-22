GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) – A winter weather advisory is in effect Sunday night for the northern Oregon Cascades above 3,000 feet, and some areas could see a few inches of snow.
The Oregon Cascades could see a nice round of snowfall Sunday evening.
A few inches are expected at Government Camp, which of course could make getting over Highway 26 a little difficult. Fortunately, things have been pretty calm there Sunday.
The Oregon Department of Transportation says their office in Government Camp will be making the determination as to how they’ll treat the roadways as conditions worsen.
FOX 12 spoke with ODOT officials, who say they have crews ready to go and on-call throughout the night for Highway 26. They’ve been pre-treating the roadway Sunday afternoon as well.
Fortunately for drivers, many of whom started their Christmas travel, Sunday has been smooth sailing.
“We expected (it) around 1 or 2 this afternoon, so we left a little early and it was nice. The roads were clear, and we didn’t have any problem at all,” said a driver.
Another driver told FOX 12, “Perfect, roads are wet but no slickness, no fog... Merry Christmas everybody!”
But for the sake of fairness, FOX 12 found one young person upset the roads were free and clear.
“I like getting stuck... um, I don’t know, it’s fun to be stranded,” she said.
Her mother added, “The adventure? Yeah, as long as we're safe.”
The winter weather advisory remains in place until 4 a.m. Monday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
