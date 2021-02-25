GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Cascades are looking at feet of snow to pile up over the next 24 to 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been issued for heavy snow fall from Mount Hood to the central Cascades until Saturday morning.
Forecasters are predicting one to two feet of snow with the heaviest snowfall coming above 3,000 feet. Thursday night the snow level is expected to drop to 2500 feet. Gusty winds were also expected upwards of 35 to 50 mph on exposed ridges and peaks.
Thursday around midmorning, the drive over Highway 26 at Government Camp the roads were clear. By midafternoon snow had picked up and covered the roadway.
Travel was only expected to worsen as the day went on across Oregon’s Mountain passes.
The forecast was greeted with cheers by skiers and snowboarders who are seeing one of the best snow years on Mt. Hood in years.
“It is nice to hear for a skier, there is going to be some good snow up here,” Aaron Langerliers said.
Up at Timberline, the ski resort had reopened Thursday after being closed for several days. An ice storm had knocked out power to their water system. The lifts and iconic lodge were closed.
On the ski hill, there were many delighted faces ready for the snow to pile up.
“Snow conditions are awesome, powder, good powder, a little windy on the chairlift but once you get half way down the hill it is not bad at all,” Julio Cassell said.
“It’s amazing, no one has ridden it so it is all fresh from the last three days since we closed but now it is open,” Dalton Roverson said.
With all the snow expected Timberline is asking skiers and boarders to remember deep snow safety. They say make sure that you are riding with a buddy. It might be best to avoid off trail as the threat of deep tree wells will be present.
A skier or snowboarder can become trapped in the wells, sometimes headfirst and suffocate. Just one of the dangers that come with a heavy snow pack.
Tons of snow at Timberline today. It is a winter wonderland! Get out there before they shut it down again for health reasons.
