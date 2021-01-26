PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many people around the region saw snow falling on Tuesday.

The snow started coming down in the Portland metro area and the Salem area on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said the western and southern parts of the region saw the most snow, while areas in Clark County and the eastern metro area didn't see as much wintry weather. 

Snow on Hwy 26 in Banks

Drivers in the snow on Highway 26 in the Banks area. (KPTV)

Conditions were expected to warm up slightly by the evening hours, with possible freezing spots in the western metro area. Roads are expected to be mainly wet or bare for the Wednesday morning commute, but people should still watch for icy spots in the western metro area.

ODOT reported multiple road closures due to the snow Tuesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 26 was blocked to westbound traffic at Highway 47 due to the snow at around 4 p.m. Several vehicles were blocking the highway.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover injury crash near Skyline Elementary School.

Heavy snow was seen in Banks. FOX 12 Meteorologist Brain MacMillan saw people stopping along Highway 26 in the area to put chains on their tires. He said the driving conditions got more treacherous farther up the hill.

The FOX 12 Stoller Family Estate Cam also captured heavy snow falling in that area Tuesday afternoon.

(2) comments

Merlin
Merlin

I certainly hope this doesn’t curtail the riots...er peaceful demonstrations...scheduled for tonight. Any amount of snow completely throttles Potland.

Report Add Reply
Maddog 10
Maddog 10

You have got to be kidden me a skiff of snow and they shut down highways.

Report Add Reply

