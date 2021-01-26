PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many people around the region saw snow falling on Tuesday.
The snow started coming down in the Portland metro area and the Salem area on Tuesday afternoon.
Snowing in Salem! ❄️ @fox12oregon @fox12weather pic.twitter.com/Itbafv7QEw— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) January 27, 2021
FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen said the western and southern parts of the region saw the most snow, while areas in Clark County and the eastern metro area didn't see as much wintry weather.
Conditions were expected to warm up slightly by the evening hours, with possible freezing spots in the western metro area. Roads are expected to be mainly wet or bare for the Wednesday morning commute, but people should still watch for icy spots in the western metro area.
ODOT reported multiple road closures due to the snow Tuesday.
Here are some updates on some highway closures in Oregon. ODOT reporting, Hwy. 26 - 1 mile East of Necanicum is closed. Hwy. 6 - 8 miles West of Glenwood is closed. Hwy. 22 - 7 miles East of the intersection Hwy. 18. pic.twitter.com/RvVhy2SAcC— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) January 26, 2021
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 26 was blocked to westbound traffic at Highway 47 due to the snow at around 4 p.m. Several vehicles were blocking the highway.
Here's another photo of the conditions we're dealing with on Hwy 26. Travel through the Coast Range is going to be very difficult for the next several hours. #pdxtraffic #pdxtst #orwx pic.twitter.com/OrgjywJQwu— Washington County Sheriff’s Office (@WCSOOregon) January 27, 2021
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover injury crash near Skyline Elementary School.
Deputies are on scene of a rollover injury crash near on NW Skyline near Skyline Elementary. Skyline is partially closed from NW Brooks Rd to NW Cornelius Pass. AVOID THE AREA. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/CS1h8e4JpS— Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) January 26, 2021
Heavy snow was seen in Banks. FOX 12 Meteorologist Brain MacMillan saw people stopping along Highway 26 in the area to put chains on their tires. He said the driving conditions got more treacherous farther up the hill.
Heavy sticking snow is now falling west of Hillsboro and North Plains. HWY 26 in covered in snow once you get past Banks. This is a look between Banks and the Vernonia exit right off the highway. It gets more treacherous as you climb the hill past the Vernonia exit. pic.twitter.com/Qs6sxUSuH3— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) January 26, 2021
The FOX 12 Stoller Family Estate Cam also captured heavy snow falling in that area Tuesday afternoon.
For more updates, go to kptv.com/weather.
