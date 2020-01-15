CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) – It was a stormy day along the Oregon coast and into the Coast Range Wednesday.
Drivers headed up and over Highway 26 were met with snow and ice-covered roads.
At the Sunset Rest Area, about of foot of snow had fallen. The Lewis family from Gaston drove up to enjoy it.
“He has been bugging us to go to the snow. He has been obviously watching on your guys’ news, nothing came to town so we came up here on the hill,” said Paul Lewis.
They say the drive up was not a problem.
“It wasn’t bad actually, it was actually real good. Traffic was good, everyone was flowing along, no wrecks, so that is good,” Lewis said.
For those who ended up on the Oregon coast, they were met with gusty winds and driving rains. Gusts were expected to hit 65 miles per hour.
Those winds were evident along Highway 101 at the base of Neahkahnie Mountain.
Pacific County in Washington was reminding those along the coast to watch for damage and downed trees.
The winds were expected to stay strong along the coast until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
