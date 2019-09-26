MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The first day of Fall may have been just days ago, but by Friday night the first snow of the season is expected to fall in the Cascades.
Anywhere from 1-4 inches could add up at Timberline Lodge, according to FOX 12 Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.
With word of snow on the way, on Thursday morning, despite a mix of wind and rain, hikers headed for the Mirror Lake Trail.
“I love doing one last Mt. Hood hike,” Joan Kelsey said. “It’s the end of the season. Yesterday, I hiked Cape Lookout. The sun was out. The whales were out.”
But soon, it will be skiers and snowboarders out on trails, according to workers at Otto’s Ski Shop in Sandy.
“We’re gearing up, getting ready. It’s exciting,” employee Kjell Rode said.
Rode said the family-owned store has been stocking up inventory of new winter gear and apparel in anticipation of the rush that often comes when snow begins to arrive.
“We’re in transition right now,” he said. “We’re kind of putting the mountain bikes into the back, and we’ll still have them available of course, but gearing up for the ski season.”
While many of his regular customers have already come in to get their skis waxed, Rode is hoping the September snowfall is a sign of a successful winter ahead.
“The trails are all in good shape. There’s been a little bit of maintenance done on the cross country trails out around Teacup Lake,” Rode said.
The clock is also ticking to get in Alpine Slide rides at Mt. Hood Skibowl’s Adventure Park, which will close for the end of the season on Sunday.
At Timberline Lodge, trails are still being used for the ski area’s new bike park, which was just opened earlier this year. Mountain officials said they’re hopeful its first season will extend through mid-October, but its operations are weather-dependent.
On Thursday afternoon, state officials announced the Oregon Dept. of Transportation would be moving snow equipment to areas along Cascade Pass routes to prepare for this weekend’s snowfall.
The state said while crews are getting prepared to treat roads, drivers should also anticipate the possibility of sudden slick conditions and low visibility.
