MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – As many people across the Northwest were headed out to count down to the New Year, in the Cascades, thousands of people filled ski areas and waited for the clock to hit midnight.
Monday afternoon, Highway 26 and Highway 35 around Mt. Hood were packed with drivers. It was a mix of people heading home for the day, while others were headed out for New Year celebrations.
Tony Hooper of Vancouver and his friends planned to stay in Government Camp and ring in 2019 at Mt. Hood Skibowl.
“We decided last year we were going to come out here and hit the snow and have a good time, have some drinks stay in town where we don’t have to drink and drive, be safe and have fun,” Hooper said.
He wasn’t alone. The parking lot at the Skibowl West was packed. Many were saying the conditions were excellent.
“It’s pretty good,” Dana Warren of Seattle said, “This is actually my first ever night skiing, so I am pretty impressed. The snow is pretty hard packed but it is not icy.”
At the Cosmic Tube hill at Skibowl East, hundreds of people gathered under the lights to not only tube but watch one of two fireworks shows planned on the mountain.
Mt. Hood Meadows also rang in the New Year. The lifts were set to run past midnight, with fireworks at 10 p.m.
On Santiam Pass, the parking lot at Hoodoo was packed. The lifts ran until 9 p.m. followed by fireworks on the mountain.
ODOT required drivers headed over Hwy. 26 and Hwy. 35 to have chains or traction tires on their car. To check the latest road conditions head to www.tripcheck.com.
