CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Officials in Clackamas County declared a state of emergency as winter weather continues to impact the region.
Clackamas County Commission Chair Tootie Smith issued the declaration Saturday afternoon, calling for outside resources to help remove debris from the road and restore communications.
Officials say over 105,000 county residents are without power, including many county buildings that have shut down the county’s network. Countless roads have been closed due to downed trees or impassable conditions.
Now is a good time to signup for #alerts from #ClackCo. We will use #PublicAlerts to connect with residents on this emergency and others. Signup at: https://t.co/PimDSH36yh pic.twitter.com/kAhYHo4WMX— Clackamas County, OR (@clackamascounty) February 13, 2021
Residents have been asked to avoid travel, watch for falling trees and ice outside.
