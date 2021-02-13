CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Officials in Clackamas County declared a state of emergency as winter weather continues to impact the region.

Clackamas County Commission Chair Tootie Smith issued the declaration Saturday afternoon, calling for outside resources to help remove debris from the road and restore communications.

Snow, power outages force Clackamas Co. to declare state of emergency

Clackamas County 

Officials say over 105,000 county residents are without power, including many county buildings that have shut down the county’s network. Countless roads have been closed due to downed trees or impassable conditions.

Residents have been asked to avoid travel, watch for falling trees and ice outside.

Keep up with FOX 12’s full local winter storm coverage here.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Merlin
Merlin

Not enough cups of hot chocolate for the marshmallows to jump into?

Report Add Reply
nativepdx
nativepdx

Call on citizens to cut up the trees and take the firewood home.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.