COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - Snow and ice returned to the Columbia River Gorge Wednesday night.
The flakes began falling around 7 p.m. in Hood River and it didn’t take long for streets to become snow covered.
The area was expecting a few inches of snow as a storm system pushed through.
This winter has been fairly mild in Hood River. There haven’t been too many storm events.
“Around three years ago we had a pretty good winter," Cohen Olmsted of Hood River said. “This winter has been mild the year.”
Wednesday evening, he made the drive on I-84 between Multnomah Falls and Hood River and said for the most part the drive wasn’t bad.
“Coming back after Multnomah falls it was pretty, it got pretty nasty there right before Cascade Locks which it usually does,” Olmsted said.
On I-84 Multnomah County Deputies were telling drivers to watch out for ice. They posted on Twitter a warning after responding to two non-injury crashes on the interstate east of Bridal Veil.
At the Western end of the Columbia River Gorge a strong east wind continued to blow through towns like Corbett.
“We get really, really strong winds out here, you can see all the trees bending back and forth all the puddles icing over,” Suzanne Bernardi said.
Wednesday night they were preparing for possible freezing rain.
“It’s a little nerve racking but most of the folks out here are pretty use to it so they know how to take care of themselves and stay safe,” Bernardi said.
Drivers headed on I-84 are required to carry chains or traction tires. They were not required to have them on.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
