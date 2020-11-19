GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR (KPTV) - The snow continues to pile up in the Oregon Cascades. Many of the ski areas are planning to begin spinning their chairlifts as soon as next week.
“Ironically, you know, snow isn’t something we are struggling with this year,” John Burton with Timberline said.
This year, however, opening day will look a lot different. Many of the ski areas had been working over the summer on COVID-19 plans and limiting the number of people they serve. With the two week freeze on restrictions that began Wednesday, many are now making more changes.
Most of the ski areas are requiring people to make sure they have a pass for the day before driving up to the mountain. Many have posted information on their websites on how to do that.
Timberline is set to open for the winter season on Nov. 25, which is halfway through the state's two-week COVID-19 freeze. The ski area is making changes to fit those restrictions.
We’re up at Timberline. They are 6 days out from opening day. They have a 45-inch base. Lots of details about opening day - don’t come up without a confirmed reservation. Because of Covid restrictions all food is to-go. No dine in. More info when we see you at 4. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/KCHzBsqzAP— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) November 19, 2020
“There is no indoor dining, no indoor seating, so all the food is grab and go," Burton said. "The hotel is closed unless you have and overnight reservation."
In Government Camp, restaurants and pubs have also made adjustments. It is a mix of places that have either decided to close for the next two weeks or offer just take-out options.
“Finally the snow is coming and we get shutdown again here,” Huckleberry Inn General Manager Ed Rogers said. “It is kind of a double whammy.”
He says the restaurant had operated 24 hours a day, 365 days a year for 53 years before the pandemic hit. Last weekend gave them a bit of hope, as business had picked up.
“People came up and played in the snow throughout the weekend and it was halfway decent business,” Rogers said. “But now, starting on Wednesday, the other day, we had to shut 'er all down again, it was terrible.”
He says they have closed the restaurant again for the next two weeks, but the hotel remains open. The move prompted them to lay off their staff until they can reopen.
